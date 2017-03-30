Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Alistair MacRae on cello at UPS
Alistair MacRae plays “Close to the Bridge” in a cello recital Friday (March 31) at the University of Puget Sound. Spanning 275 years of music from Vivaldi to UPS alum Jonathan Mei, the program plays on the title with music about transition and music that literally puts MacRae’s bow close to the bridge for a thin, ethereal sound. Also appearing are pianist Tanya Stambuk, harpsichordist Michael Seregow, violinist Maria Sampen and soprano Allison Pohl.
7:30 p.m. Friday (March 31). $15 general; $10 senior, student, military, UPS faculty and staff; free for UPS students. Kilworth Memorial Chapel, University of Puget Sound, North 17th and Warner streets, Tacoma. 253-879-3100, tickets.pugetsound.edu.
Red Scarf Revolution at gallery
“Scars & Stripes” is a powerful show that combines contemporary Cambodian-American art with a history of the war, genocide, resettlement and deportation that Cambodians have experience.
1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 1-9 p.m. third Thursdays through April 20. Free. Spaceworks Gallery, 950 Pacific Ave. (entrance on 11th Street), Tacoma. 253-682-1735, spaceworkstacoma.com/gallery.
T.S. Monk with the UPS jazz band
Son of jazz legend Thelonious Monk, T.S. Monk is an acclaimed jazz drummer and composer in his own right. Next week he comes to Tacoma for a concert with the University of Puget Sound jazz band at Proctor’s Blue Mouse Theater to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his father’s birthday and Jazz Appreciation Month. Start humming “Round Midnight.”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $12. Blue Mouse Theater, 2611 N. Proctor St., Tacoma. 253-879-3100, tickets.pugetsound.edu.
Jewish bluegrass hits Tacoma
Never heard of Jewish bluegrass? Well, now you have. Nefesh Mountain is a band that combines Jewish spirit and Appalachian traditions on guitars, banjo, fiddle and bass, and will play two free Tacoma concerts this week.
7 p.m. March 30; free, at Kilworth Memorial Chapel, University of Puget Sound, North 17th and Warner streets, Tacoma; pugetsound.edu. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; free, at Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-7101, templebethel18.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti
