New wing at Tacoma Art Museum wing set for late 2018/early 2019 opening

The Tacoma Art Museum’s newest addition is rising on the museum’s north parking lot and should open in about a year.

The $14 million Benaroya Wing was paid for by Seattle philanthropist Rebecca Benaroya. It will house the family’s art collection.

Ground was broken July 11 on the 7,390-square-foot wing, 5,700 of which will be gallery space. This week, the first of the building’s walls and support columns were rising. The building deck soon will follow.

The new wing is the second major recent expansion project for TAM.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2014, the museum opened a $20 million wing and gift of Western art donated by grocery store magnate Erivan Haub and his wife, Helga, who live in Arletta near Fox Island.

TAM says the Benaroya project is running on time and on budget.

From now through March, passers-by will see the pouring of concrete floor slabs and the building structure rising at the gallery level on the same elevation as Pacific Avenue.

Exterior skin and glazing will follow through July, with the interior build-out scheduled March to October.

The wing was designed by Seattle architect Tom Kundig of Olson-Kundig, who designed the Haub wing.

Benaroya also provided an endowment for the care of the 225-piece collection and a dedicated curator.

The collection includes studio glass by such international and Northwest artists as Dale Chihuly, William Morris and Stanislav Lipensky; sculptures; and paintings by Northwest icons Paul Horiuchi and Morris Graves.