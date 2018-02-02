This artist found the perfect medium all over campus. His latest inspiration? The janitor

1:22 Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES Pause

1:23 Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation

1:31 Why giving to others makes us feel good

3:17 Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music

0:44 Tiny pieces of cedar create 'Middle Fork'

2:43 Turning the Northern Lights into music

2:49 Playing Tchaikovsky: Kristin Lee on that famous violin concerto

2:07 Really Russian: Tacoma Opera gets a Russian lead for 'Eugene Onegin'

2:07 "Horrific": Tacoma belly dance shimmies out of the box