The area’s first sushi burrito restaurant isn’t where you’ll expect it

The words “sushi burrito” can elicit fear or delight, depending on the diner and their comfort with raw fish and burritos.
I’ve had people recoil when explaining the West Coast dining fad where sushi ingredients, sauces and crunchy vegetables are rolled up in a seaweed or soy paper wrapper. They’re called sushi burritos, sushi wraps, sushiritos or by some, they’re simply called, “What the ????”
We’ve had a few restaurants, such as Tacoma’s Gari of Sushi and Happy Teriyaki #4, offer the faddish burritos on menus, but until this week, we’ve yet to fetch our own sushirito restaurant.
Trapurito’s opened Wednesday in a place you wouldn’t expect. It has taken over the original Bonney Lake location of Trapper’s Sushi, which moved last month across the parking lot to a larger location. Trapper’s owner, Trapper O’Keeffe, said he was intrigued by the sushi wrap trend on the West and East coasts and thought that fans of his sushi would be equally fanatical about sushi burritos. O’Keeffe founded his restaurant group in 2004 in Bonney Lake and has since expanded to eight locations from Tacoma to Bremerton (a Parkland branch is expected to open next).
Unlike Trapper’s Sushi, which offers table service, Trapurito’s is a fast-service restaurant where diners order at the counter and find their own seats. The dining room holds seating for 20.
The ordering protocol is the same as what you’d find at a Taco del Mar or a Subway: Look at the list of ingredients. Pick ingredients that sound best. The counter worker does the rest. The build-your-own options are $10 for one protein or $12 for three (choices include raw and cooked fish, chicken and tofu).
Trapurito’s burritos are wrapped in either nori, the seaweed wrapper, or soy paper, which is a thin, edible sheet something like the rice wrapper you’d find on a Vietnamese fresh salad roll. The wraps also include rice, vegetables and myriad sauces.
The menu at Trapurito’s lists pre-selected fillings for those not willing to design their own. There’s the Jackson ($12) with a rainbow of raw fish — tuna, salmon, yellowtail — with spicy crab, shrimp, slaw, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber and a garlic jalapeno cilantro sauce. The Wilson ($12) sounds spicy. It’s built with raw tuna, salmon, yellowtail, plus spicy cooked crab, romaine, jalapeno slaw and wasabi peas (it doesn’t say whether a side of Tums comes with that one).
Not all the burritos contain raw fish. The Charlie ($10) combines grilled chicken with romaine, slaw, cucumber and the surprise addition of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (sometimes it’s best to just eat it and not to ask too many questions).
Beyond wraps, the menu lists five different tacos built on wonton or lettuce wrappers sold in orders of four ($10-$14).
And here’s something for fans of Hawaiian-style poke. Trapurito’s will serve three versions made with tuna ($12); salmon ($12) and yellowtail ($14).
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Trapurito’s
Info: 20649 state Route 410 E., Bonney Lake; 253-891-2046 or facebook.com/Trapuritos.
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Comments