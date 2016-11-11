Here’s where South Sound veterans can find free meals and discounts on Veterans Day

Free lumpia, burgers, chowder and steak. Several Northwest-based restaurants are offering big thank yous— and a full belly—to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.
Most offers are good only on that day and there are time restrictions and menu limitations for some of these businesses, so be sure to read the fine print for all the details.
Most require identification of some kind.
Follow the web links to see specific details.
NORTHWEST BASED RESTAURANTS
Northwest Lumpia: This Tacoma-based Filipino restaurant that specializes in fried lumpia is offering freebies. From the restaurant’s Facebook page: “On Veteran's Day, November 11, 2016, we are offering a free Combo 2 (4 lumpias and a drink) to U.S. Military Veterans as our personal thank you for your service. Please provide proof of service (Military ID or copy of DD-214) at time of order between 1100-1400.” Details here.
Tattered Apron Bakery: The Puyallup South Hill bakery is offering a freebie. From the bakery’s Facebook page, “Each Veteran with ID receives a free item on November 11th from the bakery case. Pie, cakes, and cheesecakes are not included.” More details here.
Ben Dew’s Clubhouse Grill: The Tacoma restaurant is giving veterans 10 percent off the tab at this classic American restaurant. Restaurant details here.
Puget Sound Pizza: The downtown Tacoma restaurant says, “PSP will be giving free 10-inch pizzas for any military that dines in.” Details here.
Ivar’s: The Northwest chowder and seafood restaurant will offer free meals to veterans from a select menu that includes a 3-piece fish and chips; clams and chips; baby prawns and chips; a shrimp Caesar salad or a clam chowder bread bowl. The offer is good all day during business hours at all of Ivar’s seafood bar locations (Pierce County locations in Tacoma, Puyallup, Lakewood). Details here.
Bob’s Burgers and Brew: Puyallup’s Bob’s Burgers and Brews will give away free meals all day to veterans with identification. Diners can select from beef or chicken burgers or fish and chips. More details here.
Lunchbox Laboratory: The Gig Harbor burger restaurant known for its towering sandwiches will offer a free meal up to $16 value to veterans. Details here.
NATIONAL RESTAURANTS
Red Robin: All locations of Red Robin are offering the Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries for veterans with identification. Details here.
BJ’S Brewhouse: The Tacoma and Puyallup locations will be offering a free entree with a value up to $12.95, plus $5 craft beers. Details here.
Sizzler: The Lakewood Sizzler restaurant is offering one free lunch and beverage for all active duty or retired military personnel.
Black Angus: Veterans and active military will get a free top sirloin steak with mashed potatoes, broccoli and sweet molasses bread. Details here.
IHOP: Get free pancakes at all locations of the restaurant (Puyallup, Lakewood, Tacoma). Details here.
Applebee’s: Get a free meal at participating Applebee locations. Menus and special vary by location. Details here.
Outback Steakhouse: Participating locations will be giving away a free blooming onion and beverage, with another promotion for military families that begins Nov. 12. Details here.
KNOW OF A RESTAURANT SERVING FREE MEALS TO VETERANS?
Feel free to chime in below. Just add a comment with the details.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments