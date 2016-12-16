Foley’s pastrami sandwich returns, Sammy’s Pizza now open in Fircrest, Sawyer Jax’s future unknown

I’m tracking a number of local restaurant openings and closings. Here is a look at what’s happening in the South Sound restaurant world.
SAMMY’S PIZZA NOW DELIVERING
Sammy’s Pizza is open in Fircrest at 1039 Regents Blvd. The restaurant is only delivering pizza at the moment, but expects to soon open its dining room, said owner Guy Snell. This is Snell’s second pizza restaurant. The other Sammy’s is at 1308 N. I St., Tacoma, next to Dave’s Produce.
The Fircrest location comes with a 50-seat dining room that has a liquor license (unlike its other location) and will offer craft beer and wine. Sammy’s offers a full pizza menu with several crust options, plus salads, wings and breadsticks.
Definitely try the pizza made with the restaurant’s beer crust, but if you eat gluten-free, there’s a crust for you, too.
Find information and delivery details about the new Fircrest location at 253-444-6698 or sammyspizzatacoma.com.
WICKED GOOD EATS CLOSES
The Key Peninsula restaurant Wicked Good Eats has closed. The restaurant cited financial difficulties on its Facebook page. I wrote about the restaurant’s in August, about a month after it opened at 11717 state Route 302. The restaurant was operated by Michele Key, who grew up in Gardiner, Maine. Her husband Patrick Key, a Navy officer, helped operate the restaurant, along with their children.
The restaurant was known for its lobster rolls and the lengths it went to to source the ingredients to re-create a little taste of Maine in the Key Peninsula. The lobster was imported from Maine, as were the rolls. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at facebook.com/michelemkey.
AN UPDATE ON SAWYER JAX
While the ownership of Dirty Oscar’s Annex appears to be settled, the future of University Place’s Sawyer Jax is still undetermined.
Jake Barth and Andy Yee partnered to revamp Tacoma’s Dirty Oscar’s Annex in 2010. Barth went on to open another Dirty Oscar’s Annex in Montana.
In June, Barth filed a lawsuit regarding his status as a business partner in the Sixth Avenue restaurant, Dirty Oscar’s Annex.
Last week, Barth released this statement, “Through the course of litigation, Andy Yee and Jake Barth have concluded that there were no improprieties by either side. The parties have decided to go their separate ways. Jake Barth will operate Dirty Oscar’s Annex in Roundup, Montana. Andy Yee will operate Dirty Oscar’s Annex in Tacoma.”
What still is uncertain is the future of Barth’s other project, Sawyer Jax. Said Barth. “That project is on hold until I can figure out how and if I move forward in Washington state.” Barth last year had planned to open the restaurant in the former Keg location in University Place.
FOLEY’S ON THE GREEN REOPENS
One of my favorite places to grab a pastrami Reuben is open again.
Foley’s On the Green at the Meadow Park golf course closed in October for a small remodel. The restaurant reopened last week, and its outstanding Reuben, called The Andres, is still on the menu.
The sandwich is a tall affair built with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss and the surprising addition of a fried egg. It’s served on marble rye. The sandwich is named with a nod to Olympia professional golfer Andres Gonzales.
Find the restaurant at 7108 Lakewood Drive W., Tacoma. Information: 253-444-6698 or foleysonthegreen.com.
