Millville Pizza Co. has a blistering hot wood-fired oven

1:06 Spinning and flipping through rain and snow Pause

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

1:09 Fresno mosque opens its doors to new friends