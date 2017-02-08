Dining roundup: Valhalla Coffee Co. expands, Infinite Soups turns 10, Stink holds Valentine’s Day tasting

A look at this week’s dining news in the South Sound.
INFINITE SOUPS TURNS 10
What’s a birthday celebration without a cake?
For its 10th anniversary, downtown Tacoma’s Infinite Soups will celebrate with cupcakes. The party starts at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at 445 Tacoma Ave. S. (Infinite Soups also has a location in the old Post Office building, but that storefront has its own birthday, which is Nov. 17).
For this year’s anniversary, the Tacoma Avenue restaurant will also host a giveaway. Every 10th customer will get a $10 gift certificate, which buys a feast at this well-priced walk-in restaurant that specializes in soup and only soup.
For those who have never visited, Infinite Soups serves more than a dozen kinds of soup every day (many are safe for vegans). More information at infinitesoups.com.
LOVE STINKS
Whether you’re single or not, Stink Cheese and Meat and its sister wine bar El Tufo are planning a no-pressure Valentine’s Day event focusing on stinky things.
Love Stinks, So Let’s Drink starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the wine bar at 630 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. The cheese-and-wine pairing will focus on the stinkier side of wine and cheese. The cost is $5 per person for wine sampling or $10 for wine and a three-cheese sample plate.
More information at stinktacoma.com or 253-426-1347.
VALHALLA OPENS SECOND COFFEE LOCATION
If all goes as planned, Tacoma coffee roaster Valhalla Coffee Co. will open its second location Feb. 17 inside the 7 Seas Brewing Co. location in downtown Tacoma (a sister location to 7 Seas’ original Gig Harbor location).
The coffee company says it will be serving coffee by the cup or pound. It will have a six-pound roaster at the location, which means all the coffee poured and sold at that location will be roasted on site.
It will be the second outside business located inside the brewery. The sandwich cafe and oyster bar 3uilt opened inside the brewery last year.
Find 7 Seas at 2101 Jefferson Ave., Tacoma; 253-572-7770; 7seasbrewing.com.
Find Valhalla’s Sixth Avenue location at 3918 Sixth Ave. Tacoma; 253-761-5116; valhallacoffee.com. Check for opening updates at facebook.com/valhallacoffee.
