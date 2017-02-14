Breakfast, lunch served all day at new downtown Sumner cafe

April McLean and Teresa Maycumber named their cafe well.
Hometown Charm Cafe is a nod to their deep Sumner roots. Both grew up within walking distance of the cafe. They became friends in elementary school and stayed friends as they progressed from Maple Lawn Elementary to Sumner Junior High and Sumner High School (class of 1989).
When they moved after high school, they didn’t go far. McLean to Puyallup, Maycumber to Bonney Lake.
Macumber, who owns the Rescue Me Coffee and Deli in Puyallup, saw as announcement that Mignon’s Cafe in downtown Sumner was closing, and she began hatching an idea to open the business with her lifelong friend. Three weeks later, the duo owned their own little cafe.
They began serving breakfast Jan. 20. So far, they’ve made no changes to the menu and don’t intend to for the near future. In the summer, McLean said, they’ll consider adding one or two things, but changes will be slight.
They both remember visiting the Gast House Bakery when it operated at their restaurant site. As a nod to that former Sumner restaurant, they’re working on a maple bar recipe that will pay homage to the bakery’s famous pastries.
The cafe is open daily for breakfast and lunch, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends. Here’s a first-bite impression of the restaurant. It’s this paper’s policy to skip criticism of food and service during a restaurant’s first month.
Menu: Breakfast and lunch are served all day, so you can get pancakes at 1 p.m. or a grilled sandwich at 8 a.m.
Breakfast dishes: Two pages of classic American diner breakfasts, including a half dozen omelets ($8.99-$12.99); four kinds of hash with scrambled eggs ($9.99-$14.99); pancakes, waffles and French toast ($5.99-$9.99) and the gamut of breakfast classics. Corned beef and hash ($10.99), ham- or steak-and-eggs ($10.99-$15.99), chicken fried steak ($12.99-$14.99). Check the specials menu for items such as gluten-free pancakes or French toast.
Lunch dishes: Two pages of soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs. A dozen sandwiches including a BLT ($8.99), dips ($9.99-$10.99), egg salad ($7.99), tuna salad ($8.99) and club ($10.99), all served with fries, green salad, soup, cottage cheese or cup of fruit. A half dozen burgers can be made quarter pound ($7.99-$11.99) or half pound ($8.99-$12.99).
Try the: Crab Benedict ($14.99) with two crispy crab cakes perched atop split English muffins (or a choice of buttermilk biscuits), and a hollandaise that bent more buttery than lemony. Poached eggs spilled yolky orange rivers over cubed home fries. Biscuits and gravy ($9.99) with two tall biscuits that were fluffy and light, with a generous ladle of sausage gravy and lightly grilled hash browns.
Pastries: Be sure to check out the cafe’s cinnamon rolls, made daily by chef Lara Day, who was also the chef when the restaurant was Mignon’s.
Hometown Charm Cafe
Where: 1012 Main St., Sumner; 253-447-7004; facebook.com/sumnergals.
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
