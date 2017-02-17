Dining roundup: Anglea’s Restaurant has a fire, Lost Woods Brewery opens, Mastriogiannis Distillery releases its rakomelo

A look at this week’s dining news in the South Sound.
ANGLEA’S CLOSED DUE TO FIRE
It’s been about three weeks since an electrical fire led to the closure of Anglea’s Restaurant, a family restaurant in Midland. Owners John and Lori Fraizer are working on reopening. In the process of repairing the damage, asbestos was found in the roof. That means everything in the restaurant has to be removed and cleaned or replaced.
“It is looking like we won’t be opening until mid-March or maybe even the beginning of April,” the couple announced. Check facebook.com/AngleasRestaurant for updates. When it reopens, find Anglea’s at 7511 Portland Ave. E., Tacoma.
COLD COFFEE ON TAP AT RED HOT
That’s not your imagination, that really is coffee on tap at The Red Hot, one of Tacoma’s finest craft beer taverns. The tavern with a menu of gourmet hot dogs and a terrific weekend brunch was offering Stumptown cold-brew coffee, but switched this week to cold-brew coffee from Manifesto, a new coffee roaster in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.
Cold-brewed coffee is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of treating coffee to harsh heat, it’s steeped in cool or cold water. The result is a smooth-tasting coffee. To make the coffee even smoother, the cold brew at The Red Hot is put on a nitro tap, which yields a creamier texture. The coffee is offered while supplies last.
In other news, the tavern has increased its vegan-friendly options to include six vegan options (two hot dogs, four sausages).
Find The Red Hot at 2914 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-779-0229; redhottacoma.com. Find Manifesto Coffee at 1003 S. 11th St. Tacoma; 360-775-9834.
COOKS TAVERN DEBUTS NEW MENU
New Orleans is out and Argentina is in at Tacoma’s Cooks Tavern.
The family-friendly restaurant near the Proctor neighborhood replaced its New Orleans menu with an Argentinean-themed menu last week.
On the dinner menu is an Argentine platter built for two with grilled flank steak, brick-pressed chicken, housemade chorizo, chimichurri, charred fennel salad with orange and arugula and cassava fries ($35).
The restaurant’s pork chop, which I rate among the best in Tacoma, has a new recipe. It’s marinated in brown sugar and orange juice, then smoked, grilled and served with a pork-citrus jus, charred fennel salad and salt-and-vinegar fried potato wedges ($22).
Find Cooks Tavern at 3201 N. 26th St., Tacoma; 253-327-1777; cookstavern.com.
ONE BREWERY OPENS, ANOTHER CLOSES
Lost Woods Brewery, a nano brewery in a Bonney Lake garage, has opened. Luke Weipert opened his brewery with room for three taps last month. His one-barrel brewery has limited seating (as in just a few barstools) and no food beyond packaged snacks. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Fridays and noon-9 p.m. Saturdays.
On tap or expected soon is an India pale ale, a pale ale and Belgian blonde.
Find the brewery at 10609 203rd Ave. E., Bonney Lake; facebook.com/lostwoodsbrewery.
In other news, Lake Tapps Brewing Co. in Sumner is on the move. The two-year-old brewery closed in late January, a consequence of nearby bridge construction. Track updates at laketappsbrewingco.com.
MASTROGIANNIS DISTILLERY DEBUT
The Lakewood-based Greek Distillery— the only one of its kind in the region — is debuting a new spirit this week. Owner Ilias Mastrogiannis described his rakomelo as a “a brandy liqueur mixed in with local wildflower honey, Ceylon cinnamon and cloves.”
The aromatic liqueur is a Cretan recipe, he said. “It’s often sipped warm during the winter months and chilled during the summer.”
The price is $28.65, including tax, for a 750 milliliter bottle of the 64-proof spirit.
The distillery is open noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Find the distillery at 8016 Durango St. SW, Lakewood (behind the B&I); 206-701-9202; mastrogiannisdistillery.com; facebook.com/GreekDistillery.
