1,000 diners have said they’ll eat at Tacoma’s new food truck lot, but hopefully not all on the first day

Tacoma’s first food truck lot to operate five days a week will be small, but the crowds are promising to be big.
When Lori Johnson of the Washington State Food Truck Association, the organization coordinating the new lot, posted a Facebook event for the opening, more than 1,000 diners confirmed they would attend. Yes, it seems there is a market here for such a thing. The lot opens Monday at 1210 Tacoma Ave. S.
The lot is approved by the city of Tacoma for two trucks daily (Johnson is hoping she’ll eventually be able to add a third). What makes this lot unusual and the first of its kind, is that it plans to operate every day in the same location with trucks serving from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. We’ve had small pods crop up around town in city-approved areas, but they’ve been inconsistent or seasonal.
So far, Boss Mama’s Kitchen, South Beach Cuisine and Espresso, Low Rider Dogs, Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza and Stacks have signed up to serve at the Tacoma Avenue South location.
Jennifer Covello, who operates the South Beach Cuisine and Espresso truck, said she’ll be there opening day and plans to serve twice a week. She’ll offer her Cuban sandwiches, Cuban burgers and other sandwiches.
Stacks, the burger truck from Federal Way that also has a brick-and-mortar restaurant, intends to become a regular and will serve burgers and sandwiches on opening day.
Boss Mama’s Kitchen, the burger and grilled sandwich truck, will serve at least two days a week at the site through May, said truck owner Jen Gustin. Her first day will be Tuesday.
A few details about the site. There is no seating, but the food is built to be portable. There is a grassy area close to the lot. Bathrooms are at the public library and housing authority. There’s a nearby parking lot, and the area is surrounded by street parking.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Tacoma Avenue South Food Truck Lot
Where: 1210 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma; wafoodtrucks.org for information and schedule.
Opening: March 6.
Operating hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
