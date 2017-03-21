Big rolls, big flavors on the menu at new Tacoma sushi restaurant

The owners of Sushido Japanese Restaurant, a sushi restaurant that will open near Tacoma Community College in April, create their style for diners who are newcomers to maki and nigiri.
“People like our sauces. Our deep-fried rolls are popular. It’s not traditional Japanese sushi. It’s a good place to start for people who haven’t had sushi before,” said Sharon Chang, the third of six Chang children, ages 17-26.
Sushido is a family business with the children working alongside their father, Joe Chang, and mother, Ana Kim.
The family opened its first Sushido in downtown Auburn four years ago. The Tacoma location will take over the former home of Soul. Before that it was I Love Bento, a restaurant with a similar menu to what Sushido will offer.
Sushido’s cooked rolls and entrees are the most popular items at the Auburn restaurant, said Chang. Katsu, yakisoba and teriyaki ($8.95-$13.95) and bento boxes ($15.95-$16.95) are served alongside ramen and udon ($6.95-$7.50). A nod to the family’s Korean heritage shows up in short ribs, soft seafood tofu soup and bulgogi ($9.95-$13.95).
The sushi menu at the Auburn location, which will be mostly duplicated in Tacoma, lists about 50 rolls, priced $6.95-$14.95. Many maki are built on the foundation of a California roll, made with cucumber, avocado and surimi salad (also known as imitation crab). Rolls are more like what diners will find at Trapper’s Sushi than the simple Japanese aesthetic of Tacoma’s Sushi Tama or Fujiya. Sushido’s rolls arrive mounded with myriad ingredients carrying assertive flavors and decorative squiggles of sauce.
There is a short menu of 20 nigiri, priced $3-$4, and four vegetarian maki, $5.95-$8.95. Meals begin with complimentary miso soup and edamame. Beer and sake also are served.
The Tacoma location has received a facelift. “We completely redid the whole restaurant,” said Chang, who said the tile floor has been replaced and the dining room decorated with a darker palette.
She said the 82-seat restaurant will have more space than its sibling restaurant. Their intention is to host larger parties in Tacoma. A section of the dining room can be set aside for birthday parties and other large gatherings, she said.
Find Sushido in the same strip mall as Golden Teak Thai Restaurant and Kim Anh Vietnamese restaurant.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Sushido Japanese Restaurant
Where: 1620 S. Mildred St., Tacoma; bit.ly/2nt2Ktn.
Opening: April.
