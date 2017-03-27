Farrelli’s, a South Sound pizza chain, opens its two-story flagship at Point Ruston with stunning water views

Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza opened its latest restaurant Thursday at Point Ruston, a sprawling retail-residential complex that straddles Ruston and Tacoma.
The two-story restaurant is the flagship for the South Sound pizza chain with locations from Lacey to Sumner. The Point Ruston restaurant is the eighth for the locally owned chain of restaurants with a menu of pizza, pasta, calzones, sandwiches and salads.
The restaurant inhabits an impressive slice of real estate at 7,466 square feet with 367 seats spread across multiple dining areas. There’s family-friendly seating for 82 in the dining room and another 100 in the downstairs bar. The upstairs dining room and bar seats 54. There’s an additional 131 seats for outdoor dining, with 56 on a patio that will operate when the weather warms and seating for another 75 on an upstairs rooftop deck that is one of few of its kind in the area.
That view will be among the attractions at the restaurant especially when warm weather returns. The company’s marketing director, Clayton Krueger, described that view, “To the due north you are looking at Vashon Island and to the northeast you can see all the way up to Des Moines and Normandy Park. At night the lights on the shorelines and ships are just spectacular. Looking down below you can see the splash pad (children’s area) and in the summer, the outdoor concert series should be clearly visible from the deck and definitely audible.”
The menu will duplicate the menus at the other South Sound Farrelli’s restaurants, which feature pies made in gas-plumbed Wood Stone ovens. They also serve beer, wine and cocktails.
COMING NEXT
Expected to open this year at Point Ruston is a 360-seat outpost of Olympia’s Fish Brewing. The pub and eatery will also have a two-story design and will be adjacent to Farrelli’s. The menu and offerings will be similar to those of the Olympia location.
Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza
Where: 5104 Grand Loop, Ruston; 253-212-1152; farrellispizza.com.
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
