Dining roundup: Cheesecake kiosk won’t be good for your diet, dinners celebrate bourbon and baseball, Tacoma Restaurant Week nears

Here’s a look at what’s happening in South Sound dining news this week.
YOU WILL LEAVE REEKING OF GARLIC
Now, here’s a group that knows something about garlic. The Sons of Italy will have its 30th annual pasta feed 1-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. The $15 ticket buys diners a plate of pasta, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread and “guaranteed lots of garlic.”
Raffles will take place throughout the fundraiser. A limited number of Italian aprons and hats will be for sale. More information at glnw.org/tacoma.htm.
TACOMA CHEESECAKE CO. OPENING KIOSK
As if the lure of a cinnamon roll wasn’t bad enough at South Hill Mall in Puyallup, the sight of the new Tacoma Cheesecake Co. kiosk ought to pulverize your diet.
The South Sound-based company makes whole cheesecakes and frozen cheesecake bars, which are sold at many local grocery stores. The new kiosk will sell the company’s famous chocolate-dipped cheesecake bars.
The kiosk will operate April 10-15 and April 28-30, then every Saturday and Sunday thereafter. Find the cheesecake kiosk at the main center court near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The company also will have a kiosk at the Outlet Collection in Auburn. More information at facebook.com/TacomaCheesecake.
EVERYONE LOVES A DEAL
Attention bargain eaters, Tacoma Restaurant Week runs Sunday through April 6 and April 9-13. The idea is pretty simple. Dine at one of the participating restaurants on one of the eligible days for a discounted multi-course meal. Lunch deals are $15 and dinner is $30 at the participating restaurants, including Asado, The Bite at Hotel Murano, The Cliff House, Miyabi Tacoma, WildFin American Grill and a number of other Tacoma-area restaurants.
In all, 19 restaurants are participating. I have my eye on the Asado dinner menu, which includes a choice of flat iron steak, grilled steak skewer or chicken piccata for the entree portion of the three-course meal that includes an appetizer and dessert. The event is sponsored by local publication Northwest Military.
More information at facebook.com/TacomaRestaurantWeek.
NOW TO CELEBRATE BASEBALL
The Hub at Gig Harbor and Heritage Distilling Co. are teaming up for a four-course baseball-themed dinner on opening day, Monday, at the Gig Harbor restaurant, 1208 26th Ave. NW.
The $55 dinner (per person) includes specialty cocktails and barrel-aged beers paired with a dinner that includes a salad, appetizer and main course. Dessert will be a Cracker Jack-inspired cheesecake, of course.
Of course, the Mariners home opener will be aired on the big screen at the dinner, which begins at 5 p.m. Tickets and information at the Hub at Gig Harbor, 253-853-1585.
Limited seating available, make reservations early.
AND A CELEBRATION OF BOURBON
Social Bar and Grill on the Foss Waterway will celebrate all things bourbon at Bourbon on the Boardwalk, which begins at 6 p.m. April 6 at the restaurant, 1715 Dock St., Tacoma. The $40 ticket buys tastes from Buffalo Trace Distillery, Brown-Forman Co., Heaven Hill Brands and locally owned Chambers Bay Distillery. Whiskeys will be paired with hors d’oeuvres.
Every ticket comes with a raffle ticket for a taste of Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year bourbon. Tickets at bit.ly/2nbr7Zd. More information at the restaurant, 253-301-3835 or thesocialbarandgrill.com.
CHICK-FIL-A UPDATE
Readers keep calling and asking about the Lakewood Chick-fil-A, which was supposed to be under construction by now on 100th Street Southwest in Lakewood. According to city officials, the project is delayed, but still happening. After an easement is issued, construction should begin.
