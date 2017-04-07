Dining roundup: Legendary Doughnuts expands again, so does Ice Cream Social, Chronic Tacos opening soon

Here’s a look at restaurant happenings this week in the South Sound.
ORTING GETS A BAKERY AGAIN
The Orting Bakery has been vacant for more than a year, but it will have a new tenant by summer and it’s a bakery.
The South Sound chain of doughnut bakeries, Legendary Doughnuts, announced it is opening its sixth location in downtown Orting. The bakery is known for its fun, funky doughnuts and its doughsant, a doughnut-croissant hybrid. Find the bakery, when it opens this summer, at 212 Washington Ave. S., Orting. More information at legendarydoughnuts.com.
CHRONIC TACOS OPENING SOON
Chronic Tacos is still under construction, but the end is in sight. An April opening looks like a possibility. This is the first South Sound franchise outpost for the California-based chain serving tacos and Southern California-Mexican specialities. The restaurant is from husband-wife team Sara Bartels and Keith Hayward, who started construction on the space at Lakewood Towne Center in the fall.
Find the restaurant at 5720 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood; chronictacos.com.
BLACK BEAR IS COMING, TOO
The 150-seat Black Bear Diner slated for South Hill’s Sunrise Village is still underway. Co-owner Steve Orchekowsky said there were a few delays with permitting, but he’s expecting a July opening for the restaurant that will be near Trapper’s Sushi and Mod Pizza.
The restaurant is a franchise from Steve and his brother, Chris Orchekowsky. Chris has more than 30 years experience running restaurants and managed the Ivar’s Seafood Bar when it returned to South Hill in 2011. Black Bear Diners are found across the western part of the United States, but this will be the first one in Pierce County. The restaurants feature in-restaurant bakeries, a family-friendly feel, menus printed in a newspaper format and a broad diner menu.
Find the South Hill restaurant at 10404 156th St. E., Puyallup; blackbeardiner.com.
There is a Lakewood location of Black Bear Diner from different franchise owners that is scheduled to open this year at the Great American Casino, 10117 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood.
ANGLEA’S REOPENING DELAYED
Anglea’s Restaurant in Midland suffered a fire in January and the restaurant initially thought it would reopen by this month. It’s looking like it will be at least three to six months longer. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page, “... the insurance adjuster found asbestos in the glue that secured the ceiling and walls to the plywood backing. Now it seems we must remove all the affected areas and bring the building up to current occupancy codes and this will take some time, possibly 3 to 6 months.”
When they reopen, find the restaurant at 7511 Portland Ave E., Tacoma; 253-531-9329. Find updates at bit.ly/2n96EZf.
SLIDER COMPETITION RESULTS
Tacoma’s The Table won the Museum of Glass Slider Competition last month. Chef-owner Derek Bray made a slider burger version of his “dork” burger, a combination of house-ground pork and duck that he seasons with garlic, black pepper, cloves and chili. It’s served with Granny Smith apple slaw.
The full-size version of that burger returned to The Table’s menu this week. It’s $17 and served with sides of roasted potatoes and a citrus salad with seasonal greens. Find The Table at 2715 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-327-1862; thetabletacoma.com.
BUGS ON THE MENU (ON PURPOSE)
Brewers Row, a taqueria near the Proctor neighborhood that’s the sibling restaurant to neighboring Cooks Tavern, has added chapulines to its menu. That’s a crunchy treat made from grasshoppers.
The grasshoppers are chipotle toasted and seasoned with chile salt and lime. They’re $4 on the menu. Also new on the spring menu is another Oaxacan specialty, tlayuda, a wide tortilla spread with black beans and topped with pickled red cabbage, shaved tomatillos, cilantro and Oaxacan cheese ($6.50). Find Brewers Row at 3205 N. 26th St., Tacoma; 253-327-1757; brewersrowtacoma.com.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL COMING TO POINT RUSTON
In case you missed my online story last week, here is very important ice cream news. Ice Cream Social will be the newest expansion at the Point Ruston development on the edge of Tacoma. The Sixth Avenue scoop shop will open its second outpost there this summer. Owner Layla Isaac said there would be room for 26 seats inside (and another 26 outside when the weather permits). She’ll focus on her core business, which is selling ice cream by the scoop or in sundaes, but she is also looking at offering shakes.
She opened her first ice cream cafe in 2014 at 2914 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Because construction has not yet started, she’s not sure when the Point Ruston location will open, but she’s hoping it will be sometime in July. More information at icecreamsocialtacoma.com.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
