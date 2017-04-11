TNT Diner

April 11, 2017 2:07 PM

Dave & Buster’s, a grown-up version of Chuck E. Cheese’s, coming to the area

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

Some call it a Chuck E. Cheese’s crossed with a casino.

Others call it a place to drop a wad of cash with only a few kitschy prizes to show for it.

Dave & Buster’s, the restaurant and entertainment chain known for turning friends against each other in a competitive arcade-game setting, is slated to open at Auburn’s The Outlet Collection.

The closest location, according to the company, is Oregon. The Washington location presumably will have all the accoutrements of a standard Dave & Buster’s with arcade games, sports viewing, a cocktail and beer list and a steak-and-burger menu.

The news release indicated the opening would be later this year.

Here’s the statement from the mall’s public relations firm:

“As the largest outlet center in the Pacific Northwest, The Outlet Collection | Seattle is proud to offer the right combination of shopping, dining and entertainment options. We are excited to announce that Dave & Buster’s will join our tenant mix later this year in the space formerly occupied by Marshall’s, which will add another dimension to our already popular retail mix. The 40,000 sf Dave & Buster’s will be the ultimate entertainment destination featuring hundreds of the latest games, chef-crafted food, innovative cocktails, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sportsbar filled with massive TVs.”

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

