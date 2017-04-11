Breakfast destination opening in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood with a menu of many waffle choices

If you’ve been seeing pictures of waffle sandwiches scroll through your Instagram feed and wondering what one might taste like, you’ll have your chance later this year.
The Proctor neighborhood restaurant Waffle Stop will feature all things waffles, which includes a few styles of sweet and savory waffles, waffle sandwiches and even waffle croutons in salads.
The 70-seat restaurant will open at Proctor Station, a handful of doors down from Top Pot Doughnuts. And, no, I don’t know the opening date for that bakery. We’re all waiting.
Waffle Stop’s co-owner, Samuel Larsen, described a menu filled with waffle choices.
He listed house-made liege waffles, the Belgian yeasted waffle made with embedded pearl sugar. That waffle will be at the base of the restaurant’s sweeter side of the breakfast menu.
A crispy buttermilk waffle made in-house with stone ground cornmeal and local honey will be an offering on the savory waffle and waffle sandwich menu.
Here’s something interesting. We’re already a town filled with a great variety of Monte Cristo sandwiches, but add this one to your watch list. Larsen is working with his chef in developing a Monte Cristo waffle sandwich.
The chef is from Tennessee, so naturally I asked if Nashville chicken and waffles would be on the menu. “We’re properly honoring it,” said Larsen. But don’t expect it to be as spicy as Nashville chicken, which usually is fried chicken coated in tear-inducing cayenne pepper sauce. For Waffle Stop’s version, “We’ve tempered it a bit.”
The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch daily with the same menu offered from open to close. The Larsens want their restaurant to become a weekend brunch destination, as well, and there are plans for mimosas and breakfast cocktails built to pair with waffles and other brunch entrees.
Larsen will open the restaurant with wife, Aubrey, and his parents, Mark and Gayle Larsen. This is a first restaurant for the family. The idea was born over the dinner table and has been in the works for a year. Proctor seemed a natural fit, said Larsen, who added, “Proctor is such a great location, it’s such a walkable community.”
The restaurant will offer table service and menu items beyond waffles. Seating will range from a dine-in counter to four-seat tables to an area for larger parties.
Larsen noted that they’ll also appeal to Proctor Station neighbors with grab-and-go items and a full espresso menu. Expect a late summer opening, if all goes as planned.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Waffle Stop
Where: 2710 N. Proctor St., Tacoma.
Opening: Late summer 2017.
