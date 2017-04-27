TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

April 27, 2017 2:00 PM

El Guadalajara owner opens another restaurant in Tacoma, this time near the mall

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Vietnamese restaurant La Ca Bar opening in the old Mexican restaurant space on Sixth Avenue.

Reader Neva Topolski had one question.

What happened to El Guadalajara, the restaurant that used to call that space home?

Until recently, I wondered as well. Then I saw a familiar name pop up in public records for a Tacoma restaurant: Alfonso Ramos.

He was the owner of El Guadalajara, which operated in the Stadium neighborhood until he moved it to Sixth Avenue in 2010.

When Ramos left Tacoma, he stayed in the restaurant business. He opened a restaurant called Los Agaves in Belfair in 2015, then another in Centralia in 2016.

Agaves bar
The bar at Agaves Grill in Tacoma.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

And a few weeks ago, he opened a third restaurant. This time in Tacoma.

Agaves Grill opened in the space formerly occupied by the Funky Iguana, which closed in November.

The space has transformed into a handsome restaurant serving lunch and dinner daily.

Gone are the Victoria beer flags that hung from the ceiling and casual taqueria vibe. The mismatched booths and chairs have been replaced with cushy booths, a mix of high- and low-top seating. There’s also now a bar that’s cordoned off into a separate space with moody lighting and late hours on the weekend.

Here’s a first-bite look at the restaurant. It’s this paper’s policy to avoid criticism of food and service during a restaurant’s first month.

The bar: Find a list of 40 tequilas representing 17 brands. They’re working on printing a specialty cocktail menu, but the bar offers eight flavored margaritas, blended or on the rocks.

The menu: Molcajete, a boiling stone pot filled with chile-spiked and grilled meats and vegetables, is a specialty, with a meat or seafood version, $25 each.

Agaves tacos al carbon FIXED
Tacos al carbon from Agaves Grill.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Also find the usual Mexican-American restaurant fare of tacos, torta sandwiches, enchiladas, burritos, fajitas and combination plates. Dinner plates start around $10.99-$11.99.

Remember the: El Guadalajara burrito? It’s still on the menu, just listed as the Agaves Burrito. The burrito comes with a choice of meats and is dressed with avocado and salsa.

Agaves mushroom salsa
Mushroom pico de gallo at Agaves Grill accompanies chips.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

For vegetarians: You can’t go wrong with the sizzling platter of fajitas with mushrooms, squash, onions, peppers and broccoli ($13.99). Served with whole beans, rice, tortillas, pico, guacamole and sour cream.

Don’t miss: Mushroom pico de gallo, served with chips at the beginning of every meal.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Agaves Grill

Where: 3802 S Cedar St., Tacoma; 253-625-5429; bit.ly/2pg2cpk.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 2:10

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails
Mail a letter, have a cocktail 0:58

Mail a letter, have a cocktail
Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life 1:43

Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.

Entertainment Videos