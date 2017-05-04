TNT Diner

May 04, 2017 1:50 PM

Tacoma’s NYP Bar and Grill has closed its doors

By Sue Kidd

NYP Bar and Grill in Tacoma closed today. General Manager Kristen Lyon confirmed that the closure is permanent for the Tacoma location.

The Tacoma restaurant veteran said that she will take a job at the Renton location of the restaurant group and “I would like to invite all our loyal guests to visit us there or our other locations.”

She added, “We enjoyed serving Tacoma as NYP and if another location becomes available that works better for us, we may look into it at a later point.” Employees of the Tacoma location also have been offered jobs at the Renton store, she added.

The restaurant operated for less than a year in the former Chevy’s Fresh Mex just off 38th Street near Tacoma Mall. The restaurant specialized in burgers and pizza, with a broad list of craft beers.

The restaurant company was founded in 2009 by Mike Novak. The chain has a legacy of making over spaces formerly occupied by national chains. The restaurant’s Everett location once was an Olive Garden.

There are also locations in Renton, Bellingham, Burlington, Everett and Lynden. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

