So long Schooner Pub, hello Chick-fil-A. Construction begins soon on Lakewood restaurant

All the way back in 2015, we told you about a Chick-fil-A restaurant slated for Lakewood in the longtime home of the Schooner Pub & Galley.
Readers keep asking: It’s been so long, is it really going to happen?
It appears so. The Schooner Pub announced its final day of business is Wednesday (July 26).
The bar and restaurant has operated at 5429 100th St. SW since 1972.
No special farewell party or event is planned and staffers are focusing on paring down the Schooner’s kitchen supplies, said staff member Kayla Kitchen. The regular menu will be served until supplies run out, she said.
Kitchen said some employees would be out of a job, but others could find jobs at Schooner’s sister businesses. She said some would land at the Black Star Pub and Grill or the 2121 Pub. Both Tacoma restaurants share ownership with the Schooner.
So what was the holdup with Chick-fil-A’s construction? It was an easement issue.
According to city officials, the easement has been granted, which clears the path for construction to begin for the building that is expected to have a drive-thru window and parking for about 50. The Georgia-based restaurant company specializes in fried chicken sandwiches. In Pierce County, it has locations in Tacoma and Puyallup.
Lakewood city officials said the Chick-fil-A construction should begin around Aug. 7, if all goes as planned.
