New Top Pot Doughnuts will open Saturday in University Place

Here’s the pastry news you’ve been waiting for: Top Pot Doughnuts will open Saturday (July 29) in University Place.
The long-planned doughnut bakery near Whole Foods expects to open at 7 a.m. It will be the second Pierce County location to open this summer.
They’ll stay open each day until they run out of doughnuts. Owner Mark Klebeck said he wasn’t sure how long that would take, but judging by the frenzy surrounding the June opening of Top Pot Doughnuts in the Proctor neighborhood, get in line early.
Expect hours to be limited during the cafe’s early days.
The bakery was founded in Seattle, but its owners hail from here. Brothers Mark and Mike Klebeck grew up in Lakewood. Mark is a 1983 Clover Park High School graduate. Mike graduated the following year.
They’ve built their company to 20-plus locations from Seattle to Texas.
The University Place bakery will have seating for about 40 inside with a handful of seats outside. It will feature the same doughnut stock as the other stores (all doughnuts are made at its central bakery in SeaTac).
The company, with a tagline of “hand-forged doughnuts,” is known for its classic doughnuts with occasional fanciful and seasonal flavors.
Like at the Proctor location, all the cabinetry in the doughnut cafe in University Place was designed and built — by hand — by Mike Klebeck.
The cafes are known for their mid-century aesthetic with lots of light wood accents and classic fixtures.
There is one modern addition at the University Place cafe: USB charging ports have been installed along the perimeter seating.
Unlike prototype grab-and-go doughnut bakeries, Top Pot locations are designed for the sit-and-stay crowd. The model is like a coffee house, but with doughnuts.
Sorry ice cream fans, there’s no soft serve at this location, but there is a broad selection of doughnuts, pastries from Macrina Bakery and coffee roasted at the bakery’s Seattle Fifth Avenue location.
Top Pot Doughnuts
Where: 3555 Market Place, Suite 1, University Place. Open daily.
