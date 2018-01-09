New Italian restaurant opening in Ruston

An Italian restaurant is coming to Ruston.
Lovino’s will replace Point Defiance Tap and Grill at 5101 N. Pearl St.. Point Defiance Tap and Grill opened in 2014 and closed in November.
Friends Jeff Macaluso and Michele Lovino bonded over their Italian heritage at a fraternal organization.
Now they’re opening a restaurant together. Macaluso’s wife, Laura, also is a partner in the business.
Macaluso’s father’s family hails from Sicily, and Lovino is from Calabria, said Macaluso, whose family has resided in Tacoma since the early 20th century.
On his mother’s side, his great-grandmother was the owner of Richards Studio, the prolific photo studio. He resides in that great-grandmother’s home on Prospect Hill. His paternal family arrived in Tacoma via Macaluso’s Sicilian great-grandfather.
Macaluso said to expect Lovino’s menu to lean higher-end but not fussy.
The menu will cover a broad gamut of pastas, from pappardelle to ravioli.
A few pizzas also will pepper the menu, as will a small assortment of steaks, chops and seafood at dinner. Macaluso said the menu will remain intentionally succinct.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner with lunch prices around $10 and dinner in the $12 to $24 range, said Macaluso.
Work on the building is underway. An opening date is not set, but the location could open this quarter. Macaluso and Lovino have applied for a spirits license.
The interior of the restaurant will shift only slightly with divider walls moved and a new bar installed.
This is a first restaurant for Macaluso, who owns and operates a shipping-container business at the port. Lovino has been a longtime chef.
