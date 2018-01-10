Second Tacoma-area restaurant closed for suspected norovirus outbreak

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has closed a second El Toro Mexican Restaurant because of a suspected norovirus outbreak.
The University Place restaurant at 3820 Bridgeport Way W. will be closed for at least 24 hours while the health department investigates the illness reports and the restaurant can sanitize.
The closure came two days after El Toro’s Westgate neighborhood location closed due to a suspected norovirus outbreak.
It’s not known whether the two suspected outbreaks are connected.
More than 100 reports of illness surfaced after diners ate at the Westgate El Toro from Dec. 31-Jan. 8. The restaurant at 5716 N. 26th St. sanitized and reopened Tuesday.
While investigating the first outbreak, health department officials received two complaints of illness, but those complaints were related to the University Place El Toro, not the Westgate location.
A press release from the health department noted, “We received two reports on Jan. 8 from customers in separate households who say they got ill after dining at the University Place location. Each report has multiple cases. We are still confirming the total and gathering information about new cases.”
The diners had eaten at the restaurant Saturday (Jan. 6.)
The symptoms reported by the diners include vomiting and diarrhea 24 to 36 hours after dining at the restaurant. The symptoms are consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious illness that can be passed through human contact, but also through shellfish.
Those exposed to norovirus might take up to 24 hours to display symptoms, said Katie Lott, food safety program manager with the health department.
Ill workers are permitted to return to work 48 hours after they’ve recovered from norovirus symptoms.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
