Second Tacoma-area restaurant closed for suspected norovirus outbreak

More Videos 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco Pause 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:46 Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 2:09 OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense 2:39 Tom Cable on continuity of Seahawks' offensive line 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 1:13 Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness. How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness. Debbie Arrington and Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness. Debbie Arrington and Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee