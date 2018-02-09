Popular hot dog stand The Red Hot is exiting Cheney Stadium. What’s next for food at Rainiers games?

Ballpark food at the Rainiers’ Cheney Stadium has some unique twists. Pictured here is a Cracker Jack Hot Dog from The Red Hot. It's a surprisingly tasty blend of peanut butter, bacon, all-beef hot dog and, yes, caramel-coated Cracker Jack popcorn. Or the breath-enhancing garlic Grounders fries from Fowl Territory. And then wash it down with a craft beer like this Bale Breaker IPA from The Red Hot. Drew Perine Staff file, 2016