A small slab of ribs from Smokin’ Zee’s BBQ in Lakewood. The restaurant has closed permanently.
Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

Lakewood barbecue restaurant has closed its doors permanently

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

March 12, 2018 06:00 AM

What started as some time off has turned into a closure for Smokin’ Zees BBQ.

Business partners Joseph Erck, Peter Landstad and Sara Devine opened the Lakewood restaurant in October, although the business had been around longer than that as a mobile restaurant and catering operation.

“We’re going to miss our supporters,” said Erck. “This wasn’t a closure because of a lack of business.”

Two weeks ago, they posted on their Facebook page that they’d be closing and taking a few weeks off, but now they are turning that closure permanent because two staff members require medical procedures.

They began removing equipment from the storefront at 8813 Edgewater Drive SW late last week.

Before opening the brick-and-mortar location, the restaurant operated as a mobile restaurant and catering operation. They’re closing that side of the business, too. They’ve sold some of the equipment, but the food trailer is still for sale.

truck
The Smokin’ Zee’s BBQ trailer is for sale.
Sue Kidd Staff file, 2015

Erck, the restaurant’s chef, and the business partners started the company catering to diners at farmers markets and serving barbecue in front of breweries, such as Narrows Brewing and 7 Seas. They also built a following at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

In 2017, they operated out of a gas station temporarily but closed that location in June.

The restaurant featured a menu of ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken smoked in a pellet smoker fueled with apple, peach and cherry wood pellets.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Smokin’ Zee’s BBQ

8813 Edgewater Drive SW, Lakewood, facebook.com/smokinzeesbbq

