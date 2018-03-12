Lakewood barbecue restaurant has closed its doors permanently

What started as some time off has turned into a closure for Smokin’ Zees BBQ.
Business partners Joseph Erck, Peter Landstad and Sara Devine opened the Lakewood restaurant in October, although the business had been around longer than that as a mobile restaurant and catering operation.
“We’re going to miss our supporters,” said Erck. “This wasn’t a closure because of a lack of business.”
Two weeks ago, they posted on their Facebook page that they’d be closing and taking a few weeks off, but now they are turning that closure permanent because two staff members require medical procedures.
They began removing equipment from the storefront at 8813 Edgewater Drive SW late last week.
Before opening the brick-and-mortar location, the restaurant operated as a mobile restaurant and catering operation. They’re closing that side of the business, too. They’ve sold some of the equipment, but the food trailer is still for sale.
Erck, the restaurant’s chef, and the business partners started the company catering to diners at farmers markets and serving barbecue in front of breweries, such as Narrows Brewing and 7 Seas. They also built a following at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
In 2017, they operated out of a gas station temporarily but closed that location in June.
The restaurant featured a menu of ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken smoked in a pellet smoker fueled with apple, peach and cherry wood pellets.
