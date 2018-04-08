Suspected DUI driver arrested after 3-car wreck sends 2 to the hospital

A 23-year-old Tacoma man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday morning following a 3-car accident that left two people hospitalized and closed a state Route 16 ramp for more than three hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was driving a 1997 Toyota Celica on westbound Route 16 shortly after 1 a.m. when he struck a Gray 2010 Ford Fusion from behind at the Union Avenue exit, according to a statement released by WSP. The Fusion was pushed into a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, troopers say. The Fusion and Cherokee were both stopped and carrying a driver and one passenger.
A passenger in the Celica and the Fusion were transported to MultiCare Allenmore Hospital with injuries. The others involved were not injured according to the report. All involved were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Celica faces charges of driving under the influence and vehicular assault, according to a tweet by WSP spokeswoman Brooke Bova.
The ramp was blocked for 3 hours, 14 minutes.
