Ichiro is still a Mariner and the outrage is trending on Twitter

Ichiro Suzuki was trending on Twitter on Sunday morning and not for the reasons that made the Mariners' outfielder one of the most beloved athletes in Seattle history.
The Mariners didn't cut Ichiro when pitcher Erasmo Ramirez returned from the disabled list Sunday and instead optioned Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Tacoma. And fans aren't happy.
Ichiro, 44, is hitting .212 and yet to drive in a run in 33 at-bats. Heredia is hitting .310 with two homers and four RBIs in 29 at-bats.
The move comes after Heredia sparked a rally Saturday night against Texas with a pinch-hit single to start the seventh inning. The Mariners scored five runs in the seventh and went on to win 9-7. Ichiro did not play.
A fan blog Sunday morning used the headline "Mariners give fans, players, employees the middle finger ..." then punctuated its disgust with a four-letter obscenity in the opening sentence.
Twitter wasn't much kinder. Here's a sampling of what fans are saying about the move:
