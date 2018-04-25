DuPont Police chief resigning after 1 year in position

DuPont's police chief will resign after about a year in that position, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.
Larry Holt, who was sworn in as chief on May 26, 2017, will step down "to pursue other opportunities both professional and personal," according to a statement released Wednesday by the City of Dupont.
“We are grateful for his service to the community and for the tremendous contribution he has made to our City," Mayor Mike Courts said in the statement. "I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
Holt started with the DuPont Police Department in 2007 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2015. He was named police chief after the retirement of Bob Sheehan.
Holt's final day is scheduled to be June 1. An interim chief will be named while the city searches for Holt's replacement.
