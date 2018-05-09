Celebrate Bigfoot in Tacoma with Nirvana's Novoselic and other Sasquatch fans

There will be two tall, famous Washington residents at the State History Museum Thursday night.
One is former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and the other, well, you might not even see him.
"With Sasquatch, there are no guarantees. Except that he'll be blurry if you do see him," said Molly Wilmoth, the program manager for the museum.
Novoselic is part of the entertainment at the event Wilmoth is organizing: "History After Hours: Bigfoot Night." As the title suggests, Washington's most famous cryptid (an animal whose very existence is not proven) is the subject of the evening.
Attendees can check out field research stations where citizen scientists can learn how to become Sasquatch researchers.
Sasquatch book authors Robert Michael Pyle and David George Gordon will be there to answer Bigfoot questions and discuss the latest in Sasquatch news.
Novoselic is performing with his band Butterfly Launches from Spar Pole. Pyle, a butterfly expert and author ("Wintergreen") is part of the group. Novoselic has another Wahkiakum County-based band, Giants in The Trees. One guess as to what "giants" refers to.
The event will be spread over three floors of the museum.
There's more than just Bigfoot at the event. There's Bigfoot-themed beer ("Sasquatch Snax") by Three Magnets Brewing Co.
"A group helped gather the stinging nettles and (conifer) needles that were used for the beer," Wilmoth said. Pyle helped brew it.
HISTORY AFTER HOURS: BIGFOOT NIGHT
When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Washington State History Museum.
Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. 21 and over.
Information: washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/eventsprograms/
Comments