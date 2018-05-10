State Rep. leaves bullet-proof vest behind as he commandeers jet ski to rescue kayaker

It’s a cop movie cliché: Commandeering a car to chase a bad guy.
In the case of State Rep. Morgan Irwin R, Enumclaw this story involved a jet ski and a kayaker who didn’t know how to swim.
When Irwin is not legislating in Olympia he serves as a Seattle police officer. Wednesday evening he and his officer Mark Rawlins were dispatched to the shore of Seward Park on Lake Washington.
A kayaker had called 911, according to the Seattle Police blog, to report that his boat was full of water and he was having difficulty breathing. He also told police he couldn’t swim and wasn’t wearing a life vest.
Another kayaker was also out of her boat and about 100 yards away. A Seattle police boat was still minutes away from the scene.
Irwin and Rawlins knew they had to act quickly.
The officers motioned to a woman riding a jet ski nearby. Not only did she give them her jet ski, the woman also gave them a life vest.
Irwin removed his heavy bullet proof vest before climbing on.
The officers tossed the floating woman a life ring and then raced toward the man. Irwin and Rawlins pulled him onto the back of the jet ski while they waited for the harbor unit to arrive.
“I’m so happy to see you,” the kayaker told the arriving officers.
The officers and kayakers all made it safely back to shore.
