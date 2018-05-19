Cougar kills man, injures another near North Bend

One person was killed and another injured in a mountain lion attack near North Bend, the King County Sheriff's Office is reporting.
The injured victim, believed to be in his 40s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the Sheriff's Office said.
The two men were mountain biking when they were attacked before noon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Responders found the cougar standing over the body of the man killed, KIRO 7 reported. Officers with the state Fish and Wildlife Department are tracking it.
Cougar attacks against people, and especially those resulting in fatalities, are extremely rare.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Comments