Reliever Nick Vincent's setback will delay return to Mariners

Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent was supposed to throw 25 pitches in a routine bullpen session on Monday in front of Seattle Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.
He didn’t make it through 14 before they agreed to shut him down.
Vincent is on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain and was close to beginning a rehab assignment (one would have sufficed for him to return to the Mariners). But Monday’s setback means he might not throw off a mound again until later this weekend, Mariners manager Scott Servais said on Tuesday.
“He has to build up to where he can be comfortable throwing a 20-25 pitch bullpen," Servais said. “He still felt it pushing off the rubber. He’s fine on the flat ground and a little different when he gets up on the rubber. We are just slowing him down a bit before the rehab assignment.”
So what does this mean for the Mariners’ bullpen?
They’re already without right-hander Juan Nicasio, who headed to the disabled list Friday with swelling in his knee. And right-hander Dan Altavilla is far from throwing because of a Grade 1 Flexor Mass strain after first feeling something in it while trying to warm up in Houston last week.
Servais said, though, that the swelling has subsided in Nicasio’s knee, though they don’t have a definite time or date when he’ll get on a mound next.
They selected right-hander Mike Morin from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to fill one of those spots.
Servais also gave an update on right-handed starter Erasmo Ramirez (right Teres Major strain), saying Ramirez had begun his throwing program.
"But he needs to get built up. It will be a long process with him," Servais said.
