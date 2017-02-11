King Cab still dominates Walla Walla Valley, where new wines delight

1:48 Spanaway Lake coach: 'I truly feel Divante (Moffitt) is one of the better guards in the state' Pause

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:21 Mandy Morrison shows how she makes macramé

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

3:09 Highlights; Shalyse Smith has 16 points, 25 rebounds in Bellarmine's win over Beamer

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason