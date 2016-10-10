Should the state minimum wage be increased? Debate set in Tacoma

A forum on the state minimum wage ballot issue, called I-1433, is set for Thursday.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the downtown Tacoma Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and University of Washington Tacoma’s Division of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs. It features a panel including a student, a UWT staff member and a policy representative on each side, pro and con.
The state initiative would phase in a minimum wage increase over four years from the current $9.47 per hour to $13.50 per hour. The issue would also require employers to provide paid sick leave for workers.
Arguing in favor of I-1433 are UWT lecturer in labor studies Alex Morro, UWT law and policy senior Ashley Dickerson and state Democratic spokesman Aaron Sherman.
Panelists debating against adoption of the initiative are UWT economics professor Seyed Karimi; 2016 UWT graduate of politics, philosophy and economics Rob Johnson; and Freedom Foundation’s director of labor policy Maxford Nelsen.
UWT professor of economics Will McGuire is the moderator.
Get more information about this forum and others by logging on to tacoma.uw.edu/pppa/2016-election.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments