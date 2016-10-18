Business

Get ready to apply: State Farm is hiring more than 200 in Tacoma

By Kate Martin

State Farm is hiring more than 200 new workers in its claims department for full and part-time jobs this fall.

New employees will work in Tacoma, said State Farm spokesman Brad Hilliard.

Those interested should first visit the company’s website, statefarm.com/careers and search for jobs in Washington. Then, come to a career fair Monday at Hotel Murano for an interview.

The fair is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1320 Broadway Plaza in Tacoma.

The jobs start at $16 per hour, and benefits include tuition reimbursement, paid time off, a 401k and a fully funded retirement plan, the company said in a news release.

