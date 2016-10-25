Tacoma, Olympia other area metros gain Google Express and its two-day store delivery

Google Express is expanding to several Washington communities, including some in the South Sound.
Starting today (Oct. 25), the company plans to offer two-day delivery from a variety of stores for a $95 yearly membership fee or as low as $4.99 per order.
South Sound communities include Tacoma, Olympia, Puyallup, Auburn, Federal Way and Lakewood. Other areas along the I-5 corridor include Seattle, Kent, Everett and Marysville.
Customers can buy products on Google Express from dozens of stores, including Costco, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market, PetSmart, Target and Kohl’s. The service does not deliver perishables, such as fruit and vegetables.
The service competes with Amazon Prime, a $99 per year service that offers two-day shipping on many items at Amazon.com.
Other states included in the Google Express expansion are Oregon, Idaho, Florida, Georgia, Utah and the Carolinas.
The service started in 2013 in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, offering same-day delivery in some areas there.
Check the website to see if Google Express delivers to your ZIP code: google.com/express.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
