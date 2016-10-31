CHI Franciscan Health has vision for Silverdale project

CHI Franciscan Health took another step toward its half-billion-dollar project for Kitsap County and the Olympia Peninsula.
The $484 million phased construction of a new hospital in Silverdale will eventually lead to closing Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton. The campus could serve patients as early as 2019.
The health care system filed a certificate of need last week with the Washington State Department of Health to build a new hospital at Harrison Medical Center in Silverdale. The required filing is part of the state’s regulatory process in hospital siting and follows an August letter of intent. A Health Department ruling on the certificate of need could come as early as mid-2017, the news release states.
CHI Franciscan Health plans to build the Silverdale facility in two phases. The first would transfer 168 inpatient beds while retaining 74 acute licensed beds in Bremerton until the expansion is completed.
The system is loosely marketing the Bremerton property to interested parties, said David Schultz, market president of the peninsula region for CHI Franciscan Health.
“Worst-case scenario is we would demolish the facility so we could make it ready for redevelopment,” Schultz said.
Phase one is estimated to cost $283 million, with phase two projected at $201 million.
According to a media release, “the expanded Silverdale campus focuses on patient comfort with private rooms, more space for families and visitors, and quieter registration and lobby areas. The Kitsap County community benefits too with improvements to a community walking trail.”
But the system hasn’t abandoned Bremerton. CHI Franciscan Health is looking at several properties there, Schultz said, which will eventually house an up-to-30,000-square-foot outpatient clinic with primary care and urgent care services.
The health system also has applied with the American College of Graduate Medical Education to host medical residents at Harrison Medical Center and at the Bremerton clinic. Medical residents are doctors who have graduated from medical school but not yet served a three-year residency.
If the application is approved — Schultz said they could hear back by late November — the medical residency program will launch next year.
