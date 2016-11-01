Budget approved, but paid parental leave tabled for seaport alliance

The Northwest Seaport Alliance has delayed to next month a vote on whether to include four weeks of paid parental leave as an employee benefit.
The group is considering a proposal to provide up to four weeks of paid parental leave for employees, men and women, after the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. Some commissioners wanted a more precise definition of when employees would qualify for the benefit.
The group, which consists of commissioners from the ports of Tacoma and Seattle, unanimously approved the 2017 operating budget, the five-year capital improvement plan and construction contribution methodology via three votes at Tuesday’s meeting.
The 2017 seaport alliance budget predicts $96.8 million in operating expenses and $93.4 million in revenue after expenses are paid, which will be shared equally between the two ports.
The budget also includes separate funds for projects on the alliance’s five-year capital improvements list, at a cost of $270.4 million.
Finally, both ports will contribute up to $87.8 million to the alliance for projects already authorized by the commissioners.
The seaport alliance’s next meeting is in December.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments