Thanksgiving Day shopping isn’t going away; see who’s open

If you’re still working retail on Thanksgiving, you are not alone.
After retailers years ago expanded store hours into the holiday, making Black Friday a Thursday thing, there were hints this year that more stores would stay closed for Thanksgiving.
Office Depot, Mall of America and electronics store HHGregg have all announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving. Other retailers will open fewer stores, and many will have shorter hours.
“Those who have opened on Thanksgiving Day have come to recognize that you don’t need to open that early to drive the kind of sales you need,” said Wendy Liebmann, chief executive of the consulting firm WSL Strategic Retail.
The day after Thanksgiving, often called Black Friday, traditionally indicated the beginning of the annual promotional frenzy, but that idea became quaint in recent years. In the post-recession age of Amazon, people want deals, and the season began expanding.
Retailers began doubling down on Thanksgiving, including many mall anchor stores.
Tacoma Mall will be open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m., although some of its stores with exterior entrances are set to open earlier. On Friday the mall will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Capital Mall in Olympia will be open on Thanksgiving 6 p.m.-midnight, with some stores opening earlier. On Friday, the mall will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Who is open on Thanksgiving
Among the stores that will be open Thanksgiving, and their opening times, according to bestblackfriday.com and dealnews.com:
Bass Pro Shops 8 a.m.
Best Buy 5 p.m.
Big Lots 7 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 6 p.m. (some locations may vary)
JCPenney 3 p.m.
Kohl’s 6 p.m.
Kmart Opens 6 a.m., second wave of sales starts 7 pm. Thursday
Macy’s 5 p.m.
Michael’s 6 p.m.
Old Navy 4 p.m.
Sears 6 p.m.
Target 6 p.m.
Toys R Us 5 p.m.
Victoria’s Secret 6 p.m.
Walmart Opens 6 a.m., Black Friday sale starts 6 p.m. Thursday
Walmart considers Thanksgiving the start of its Black Friday, and will start its online Cyber Monday sales at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday for the first time.
The push to start Cyber Monday deals earlier follows what’s been happening with Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which used to officially kick off the holiday shopping season in stores. Over the past few years, retailers such as Walmart, Macy’s and Target have started the deals earlier into Thanksgiving. And they’re now offering many of the same deals online as they do in stores on Thanksgiving.
Aside from a dip the day after the contentious presidential election, there are no signs that shoppers’ appetite for spending has been seriously weakened, said comScore analyst Andrew Lipsman. Another firm, Adobe Digital Insights, forecasts online sales will be up 11 percent to $91.6 billion this holiday season.
Conquering Black Friday
A handful of stores open as early as 5 a.m. (Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s).
The bulk of retailers open their doors for Black Friday between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. if they are not already open from overnight sales (Target, for example) or sticking with regular store hours.
A sampling of Black Friday store opening times:
Bed Bath & Beyond 6 a.m.
Best Buy 8 a.m.
Big Lots 6 a.m.
Costco 9 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 5 a.m.
Fred Meyer 5 a.m.
Home Depot 6 a.m.
Lowe’s 6 a.m.
Macy’s 6 a.m. (some locations to remain open overnight)
Michael’s 7 a.m.
Nordstrom 8 a.m.
Office Depot, Office Max 6 a.m.
PetSmart 7 a.m.
Sears 5 a.m.
Staples 6 a.m.
For the second year in a row, REI is closed on Black Friday and paying employees for the time off.
“We were blown away by how enthusiastic the response was,” REI CEO Jerry Stritzke told Business Insider. “Obviously we lost sales on Black Friday, which was a very big day for us, but overall it didn’t hurt our trend.”
Hot items, top store
Pollfish, a mobile survey platform, listed results this week of its national Black Friday survey of 1,000 shoppers to track this year’s trends.
Samsung was the top tech brand sought in Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, according to the survey, followed by Apple, Microsoft, HP and Dell.
Nike was the most sought-after athletic brand, followed by Adidas and Under Armour.
And the survey showed that respondents’ most preferred store to shop from on Black Friday or Cyber Monday has nothing to do with opening hours or doorbusting crowds: That would be Amazon.
The Associated Press and The New York Times contributed to this report.
