First phase of downtown Tacoma hotel project starts with ramp

City officials say the downtown Tacoma hotel project is moving toward a groundbreaking next summer. But first, the developer must build a ramp into the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center’s main parking garage.
The ramp, at the southeast corner of the building, will bypass the hotel construction site. City building official David Johnson said in an email that the convention center’s stair tower will be removed. The ramp will align with the pedestrian crossing of the Link light rail line on Commerce Street.
The construction site’s footprint will take over the entrance to the garage that is now near Broadway and South 17th Street.
Development of the Marriott-branded hotel site, directly south of the convention center at 1500 Broadway, will be split into three phases, said Elly Walkowiak, business development manager with the city of Tacoma.
The ramp is the first phase, which will allow cars to enter the parking garage one level up from Commerce Street. Construction of the ramp “is imminent,” Walkowiak said, and could begin in December.
The ramp will be the only entrance to the garage for “most likely” two years — the duration of the hotel construction and its associated garage, Walkowiak said. A concept drawing shows two more entrances to the parking area once the 300-room hotel is completed: one at the Broadway and South 17th Street access point and another leading from Court C to the west of the convention center.
The second phase involves the developer building a fence around the construction site.
The third phase of the $85 million project would be the hotel’s construction. Before that phase can begin, the developer, Yareton Investment and Management LLC, must show it has 100 percent of the project’s financing.
At that point, the city would sell the roughly two-acre property to the developer, and hotel construction could start.
In early fall, Yareton asked for more time to start construction on the 22-story hotel, which includes 17 floors of hotel rooms.
The project’s initial timeline stalled after Yareton needed more time to get some of its financing. The initial development agreement from 2014 called for groundbreaking of a four-star hotel next month, with final completion in two years.
A contract amendment signed in September shows the developer must complete the hotel project by June 2019.
The developer hoped to assemble at least 40 percent of the project’s cost, or $34 million, from overseas investors through a federal program called EB-5. Up to 60 percent — $51 million — can come from loans.
Developer Chun Yang, owner of Yareton, and several others visited Mayor Marilyn Strickland on Nov. 9 to reaffirm his commitment to the Tacoma hotel project. Walkowiak said while he’s waiting for more EB-5 financing, he hopes to get a bridge loan — a short-term influx of dollars until the EB-5 money kicks in.
Yang does not expect trouble in obtaining the EB-5 funds, Walkowiak said.
The development agreement says the hotelier must designate a block of 250 rooms for use by those renting the convention center.
As far back as 2012, consultants told the city the convention center would perform better if more hotel rooms were dedicated to accommodate convention planners. Two years later, the city had an agreement with Yareton to build the hotel and a possible second tower of at least 200 condominiums, retail and office spaces.
The hotel’s draft design includes a type of decorative glass. Because the hotel is in the Tacoma’s Union Station Conservation District, the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission will chime in on whether the feature, called dichroic glass, is appropriate for the area.
