Blue light specials, no more: Kmart to close Tacoma store

The Tacoma Kmart store on Sixth Avenue is closing, one of many soon-to-be shuttered locations across the nation for the troubled retailer.
Kmart’s parent company told employees on Tuesday that it will close more than 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017, several employees told Business Insider.
According to Business Insider, most of the stores will start liquidation sales on Jan. 6 and go out of business between late March and mid-April.
Kmart and its sister company Sears reported another quarter of large losses in December and warned at the time that store closings would ramp up.
“We will continue to accelerate the closing of underperforming stores,” said chief financial officer Jason Hollar.
