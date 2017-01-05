Need work? State Farm is hiring in Tacoma, DuPont

State Farm on Thursday announced its next round of hiring.
The company will have a career fair 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma.
State Farm plans to hire more than 200 people for work in Tacoma and more than 50 new employees for its DuPont office.
“We’re seeking applicants for full and part-time positions in claims,” said Brad Hilliard, State Farm spokesman, in a news release Thursday. “It is a new year and this is a great time to jump into a new career.”
For more information, go to www.statefarm.com/careers and search for jobs in Washington. The company encourages applying online before the job fair, and be prepared for on-site interviews at the fair.
