Forever 21 to open in Tacoma Mall by early summer

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 is officially returning to the Tacoma Mall.
The company has filed for construction permits with the city of Tacoma to renovate a 15,000-square-foot space in the mall. A news release issued by the mall Thursday said the store could be open by early summer in a store between JC Penney and Starbucks.
The store closed in July and 70 people were laid off. Forever 21 offers clothing, accessories and beauty products for women, men and girls. The store will be one of more than 500 locations across the country.
“We listen to our shoppers retailer requests and work very hard to provide trendy and exciting brands that our customers will enjoy,” said Sarah Bonds, director of marketing and business development for the mall in a news release. “Forever 21 was missed by our community and we are overjoyed they’ll be back.”
