West Tacoma Big Lots store set to nearly double its footprint

Discount retailer Big Lots will nearly double its footprint by moving into a former Albertsons on North Pearl Street, according to city permits filed.
Its former location, at 2217 N. Pearl St., Tacoma, was more than 22,000 square feet, according to county property records.
When it opens a few doors north, at 2401 N. Pearl St., the discount retailer will have more than 43,000 square feet, which includes back-of-house and storage areas beyond the sales floor.
A spokeswoman for Big Lots said the company did not want to comment about the changes at this time. An approximate opening date for the store was not available.
Big Lots has filed fire, plumbing and mechanical permits with the city for the space since the start of the month.
The Columbus, Ohio-based bargain retailer sells a wide array of products, from furniture to food, at more than 1,450 stores in 47 states.
A Big Lots store in University Place closed around the end of 2016, said Mariza Craig, executive director for Community and Economic Development for the city of University Place.
David Swindale, director of Planning & Development Services for the city, said there are no permits to renovate Big Lots’ former space.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542
