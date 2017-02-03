State audit takes issue with $4.7M in payouts to 642 Seattle port employees

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders

0:27 Watch: Lakes LB Cale Lindsay remembers final HS season

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town