Details emerge behind Port of Seattle CEO’s departure

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County Pause

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

0:27 Watch: Lakes LB Cale Lindsay remembers final HS season

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board