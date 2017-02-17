Is a ThinkGeek store coming to Tacoma Mall? Signs point to yes

ThinkGeek could be opening a store soon in the Tacoma Mall.
Records filed with the city in recent weeks show ThinkGeek could soon occupy a 2,200-square-foot space. No word yet on an opening date.
The online retailer with the monkey mascot has offered unusual gifts catering to geeks, gamers, academics and fanbois for nearly two decades.
The Virginia company has two dozen storefronts throughout the United States, but only one west of the Rocky Mountains — in Seattle’s Northgate Mall.
The online store has at times absurd items for sale, including caffeinated soap, 20-sided dice cuff links and a tray for making ice cubes of Han Solo suspended in Carbonite.
A representative with the Tacoma Mall did not want to comment for this report. An automated email reply from ThinkGeek’s “Ministry of Misinformation” did not include additional details about the store.
