Columbia Bank picks interim CEO

Columbia Banking System’s board of directors on Wednesday chose Hadley Robbins, executive vice president and chief operating officer, to lead the organization on an interim basis until the bank selects a permanent CEO.
Robbins has more than 35 years of experience in banking, and has directed the bank’s customer-facing business lines since 2014, which include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management.
Robbins steps in after the unexpected death of president and CEO Melanie Dressel on Feb. 19.
“We are fortunate to be able to call upon him, as he has worked closely with the entire executive leadership team at Columbia for several years,” said William Weyerhaeuser, chairman of the Board of Columbia.
The board will conduct a search for a permanent CEO, where internal and external candidates will be considered.
Robbins was an internal candidate in 2014 for the COO position after an extensive national search to replace Mark Nelson, who retired in 2013. Robbins joined the bank in 2013 after the merger of West Coast Bancorp, where he served as executive vice president and chief credit officer since 2007.
