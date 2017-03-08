100,000-square-foot self-storage facility coming to Tehaleh community

When the 4,700-acre Tehaleh development near Bonney Lake was planned, developers envisioned a mix of residential and commercial uses on the 4,700-acre forested tract. Residential development has grown quickly, but commercial development has lagged.
But developers say that balance may be shifting with the sale of an 8-acre tract just off Tehaleh’s main access arterial.
That parcel south of Tehaleh’s entry roundabout at 198th Avenue East and Cascadia Boulevard, is slated for a 100,000-square foot self-storage facility. That building will be twice as large as the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center’s largest room, its fifth-floor exhibition hall.
The storage facility will be the third commercial business in the development. The other two, the Caffe D’Arte coffee shop and the Mantel Restaurant in the Seven Summits Lodge, are closely tied to the residential development.
Construction on the new facility is scheduled to begin this month with completion late this year. In addition to secure, climate-controlled self-storage units, the operation will include on-site covered storage for boats and recreational vehicles.
The storage operation will be a joint venture of Enumclaw’s Kahne Corp. and Carl J. Sanders Construction Inc. The sale was announced by Tehaleh’s developers, American Newland Communities and North America Sekisui House.
Tehaleh, once a Weyerhaeuser timber tract, is the state’s largest master-planned community. When Tehaleh is built out, it will include 9,700 homes and 3.9 million square feet of commercial and retail space.
