Looking for that vintage feel? Second Use to hold grand opening on Hilltop

Want a distinctive look for your next home improvement?
A Seattle store known for reclaimed and salvaged building materials now has a store on Tacoma’s Hilltop.
Second Use Building Materials will hold a grand opening 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2328 Fawcett Ave. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
The company’s 12,000-square-foot warehouse opened in January. The store offers reused doors, windows, cabinets, lighting, hardware, plumbing and appliances, according to a company news release.
The grand opening event will feature free food, 20 percent off storewide sale and a do-it-yourself screen printing station. Bring your own shirt, or buy one at the store for $5.
“Second Use envisions salvage and reuse of building materials as an increasingly user-friendly process and a standard component of a construction job,” said Second Use President, Dirk Wassink in a news release.
The company opened in 1994 and has another store in Seattle. Last year, more than 3,000 tons of materials from remodeling and demolition projects went to Second Use instead of the landfill.
The company accepts donated salvaged materials at its Tacoma office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the area marked “material drop off.” Review the company’s guidelines online for more information: seconduse.com/about/acceptance-policies.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
